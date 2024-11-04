Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $82.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

