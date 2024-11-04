Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 164,570 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 631,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164,570 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $12,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 161,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 56,745 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 276,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 70,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 236,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $20.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

