Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.39. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 101,497 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $283.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.62 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $603,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,994,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 196,355 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,512,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 152.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,309,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after buying an additional 1,396,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.



Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

