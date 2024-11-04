InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.420-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $239.0 million-$249.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.7 million. InterDigital also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.690-14.990 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

InterDigital Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of IDCC traded up $15.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.70. The stock had a trading volume of 868,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,509. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $166.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.84 and a 200 day moving average of $126.27. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. InterDigital had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $223.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,615.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,615.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,205 shares of company stock valued at $716,218. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

