Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 104.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,795 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $146,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $506.34 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $269.49 and a one year high of $523.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $490.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,314,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

