Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 275,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 62,266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 81,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 36,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,468.8% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 170,160 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

