Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Sells $516,291.93 in Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $516,291.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,580,105 shares in the company, valued at $28,406,956.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,088 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $297,697.12.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,430 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $400,730.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,200 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $618,762.00.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VPV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,668. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPV. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 127,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 86,489 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,031.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.