Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 8.6% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $66,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. PBCay One RSC Ltd raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 51.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $487.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.80 and a 200-day moving average of $469.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $366.91 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

