Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $37,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after buying an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $487.74 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $366.91 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

