Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,326,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 306,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 220,764 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,759,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $8,346,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 359.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 119,406 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $70.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

