Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Position Lifted by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $158.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.1478 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

