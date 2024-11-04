Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $555,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,277,000.
Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:CZA traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.98. 631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,696. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.88. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $110.47. The company has a market cap of $215.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.81.
About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF
Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).
