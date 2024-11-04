Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for 22nd Century Group (XXII)

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/1/2024 – 22nd Century Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2024 – 22nd Century Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2024 – 22nd Century Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2024 – 22nd Century Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2024 – 22nd Century Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2024 – 22nd Century Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2024 – 22nd Century Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – 22nd Century Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2024 – 22nd Century Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2024 – 22nd Century Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
22nd Century Group Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XXII traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 2,177,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,726. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
