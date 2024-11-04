IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Increased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $209.16 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.03 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.76.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.