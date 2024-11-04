Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.8 million-$19.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.3 million. Iradimed also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.640-1.670 EPS.

Iradimed Price Performance

IRMD stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. 32,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,110. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Iradimed’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

