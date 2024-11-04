iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $75.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.23. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.85.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.71). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,265.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

