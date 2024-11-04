IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 20475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 27.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 96,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Systrade AG bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 71.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $289,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

