iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 93,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 67,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 30,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $90.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.04. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.22 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.3105 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.