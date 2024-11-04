iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,139,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,680,000 after purchasing an additional 472,635 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,065,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after acquiring an additional 466,165 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 264,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 206,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 115,367 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $69.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $73.53.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

