iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.39 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

