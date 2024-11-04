iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $139.24 on Monday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $103.73 and a 12 month high of $142.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.43 and its 200-day moving average is $133.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.