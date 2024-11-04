iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.