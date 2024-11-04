iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $39.12 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

