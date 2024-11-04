iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Signify Wealth’s 10th Largest Position

Signify Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 4.9% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Signify Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.09. 765,603 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.54. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.