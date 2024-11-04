iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) is WFA Asset Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

WFA Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,462,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 28,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 101,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,744,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $140.10 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $143.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day moving average of $134.04.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

