JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Price Target Raised to $41.00

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Small Cap Consu raised JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JAKKS Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $328.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $321.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.44 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth $527,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 34.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 116,519 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 102,155 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

