Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

IGSB opened at $51.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $52.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1836 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

