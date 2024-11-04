Janney Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

PFF stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

