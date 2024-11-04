Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 44,205.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Price Performance

Shares of QTRX opened at $13.43 on Monday. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $515.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanterix news, Director David R. Walt bought 47,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $624,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,487,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,775.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

