Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,791,000 after buying an additional 42,860 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,247,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,988,000 after purchasing an additional 125,055 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after purchasing an additional 451,926 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 502,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 141,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 354,905 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COOP stock opened at $88.08 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.51.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

