Janney Capital Management LLC Takes $365,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.18 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.91 and a 52-week high of $144.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.92.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

