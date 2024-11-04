Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $35.42 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 521,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $35,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Ball by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $59.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03. Ball Co. has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 6.03%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

