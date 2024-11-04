Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $55.28 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $55,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $103.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

