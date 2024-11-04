Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 25,183 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 582,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,183 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $11,452,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 134,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,597.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,109. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

