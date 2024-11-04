Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE: JHG) recently released its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The company issued a press release on October 31, 2024, detailing its performance during this period.

Get alerts:

In the provided press release, Janus Henderson Group PLC reported on its financial standing for the third quarter of 2024. For those interested, a full copy of the press release containing these financial results can be found as Exhibit 99.1 in the company’s recent Current Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additionally, the company disclosed that the Cover Page Interactive Data File for this report did not appear in the Interactive Data File as the document’s XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

At this time, no further details regarding the financial performance of Janus Henderson Group PLC for the third quarter of 2024 were provided in the filing beyond the existence of the press release.

The signatory of the report, Roger Thompson, Chief Financial Officer of Janus Henderson Group PLC, duly authorized the submission of this filing on October 31, 2024.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the complete details of the financial results for the company’s third quarter 2024 as outlined in the referenced press release provided by Janus Henderson Group PLC.

ENDOFARTICLE

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Janus Henderson Group’s 8K filing here.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories