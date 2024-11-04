JMP Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

FVRR opened at $30.19 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.12 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 27.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at $552,000. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fiverr International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 814,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,144 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

