JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $310.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.48. 172,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,487. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $174.04 and a 12-month high of $308.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -857.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.73.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 64.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 715.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

