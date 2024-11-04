JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance
Shares of TDS opened at $27.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $30.44.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
