JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,951,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 268.5% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 580,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after buying an additional 423,181 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 563.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 431,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after buying an additional 366,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,332,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS JCPB opened at $46.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

