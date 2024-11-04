Kaia (KAIA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.63 Million

Kaia (KAIA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Kaia has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kaia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaia has a total market capitalization of $727.13 million and approximately $18.63 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,838.51 or 0.99937341 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,525.19 or 0.99482468 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaia Profile

Kaia’s genesis date was August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 5,860,939,866 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,860,928,498 tokens. The official message board for Kaia is www.medium.com/kaiachain. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io.

Buying and Selling Kaia

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 5,860,735,051.719652 with 5,860,735,061.131104 in circulation. The last known price of Kaia is 0.12468908 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $18,960,805.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

