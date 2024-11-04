Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,793,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,457,000 after purchasing an additional 142,895 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,908,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,857,000 after purchasing an additional 149,680 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,207,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,473,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $64.97 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

