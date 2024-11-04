Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $15.91 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 301,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $594,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,885,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $431,893,000 after buying an additional 641,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $78.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

