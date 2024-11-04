Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 756,464 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 412,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,821,000 after purchasing an additional 269,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,426,000 after buying an additional 145,967 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $187.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $193.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.