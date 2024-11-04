Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 3,107 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 2.5% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.6% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 126,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Oracle Trading Up 1.3 %

Oracle stock opened at $170.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.24. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

