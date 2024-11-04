Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $64.88 million, a PE ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Key Tronic
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- November’s Small-Cap Treasures: 3 Stocks Poised for Growth
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Bright Future for Clean Hydrogen Stocks? Analysts Are Watching
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- High-Yield AbbVie Gains Momentum: A 20% Upside Is in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.