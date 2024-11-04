Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $64.88 million, a PE ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.