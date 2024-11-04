Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after purchasing an additional 292,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $250,097,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,378,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,540,000 after buying an additional 79,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,141,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,473,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE KEYS traded up $3.43 on Monday, hitting $154.98. 278,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.63 and a 200 day moving average of $145.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.