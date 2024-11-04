KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,389 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,053,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 944.4% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 71,353 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $47.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

