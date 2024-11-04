KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $717,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TJX opened at $112.39 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average of $110.07.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

