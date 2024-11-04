KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 610,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,353,000 after acquiring an additional 517,532 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $93.67 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average of $95.14.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

