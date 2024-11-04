KILT Protocol (KILT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $390,470.05

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.35 million and approximately $390,470.05 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,051.25 or 0.99888052 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,501.35 or 0.99092571 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
KILT Protocol Profile
KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
KILT Protocol Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars.
